In the debate in Missoula, Monica Tranel, John Lamb and Ryan Zinke each made their case in the race for Montana’s new Western Congressional District. It is crucial to hear what the candidates have to say and we should all pay attention to their words. Sadly but not surprisingly, Zinke repeatedly “talked over” Tranel and held the microphone away from her. Not to be silenced, she simply reached over, took the mic, and offered a strong rebuttal to some of Zinke’s falsehoods. A few Zinke defenders later said Tranel’s actions were unladylike, as if we women should silently suffer such disrespect. Most viewers saw it for what it was, a strong woman refusing to be silenced by Zinke’s rude bullying tactics.
Tranel has spent a career representing working Montanans, defending their rights and protecting their businesses. She’s done it with facts and determination to see Montanans receive fair treatment. She’s never been intimidated and she won’t be as our new representative in Congress.
If we hope to be firmly, fairly and effectively represented in D.C. we need a strong and committed voice. Make sure we have that voice for Montana in Congress, elect Monica Tranel in November.
Caroline Byrd
Bozeman
