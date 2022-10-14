Ray Zinke (Ryan’s dad), a good friend, designed our home in Whitefish. I wasn’t Ryan’s doctor, but I cared for his grandparents, great grandmother and other relatives. Ryan was a close friend of one of my sons. and called my wife, “Mom,” on occasion.
In 2014 I wrote him a long letter explaining why I couldn’t vote for him. I’d been on an ALC Hunger-justice study to Nicaragua and came away realizing the Republican party generally doesn’t appear to care about the disenfranchised. I reluctantly got shoved away. Currently many (not all) believe in “the big lie”, white supremacy, insurrection, politicizing covid science, meddling in health matters, relegating women to second class citizens by denying their personal rights, etc.
Ryan is competent, intelligent, athletic, accomplished, but his No. 1 priority is Ryan Zinke! Montana is fine so long as it serves him.
Monica Tranel is also intelligent, competent, accomplished and athletic. She is diligent, caring and concerned. Her No. 1 priority is serving Montana and Montana’s citizens. She is happy playing second fiddle to that. She is a great choice for Montana’s second woman in Congress, following Jeannette Rankin, who 100 years ago helped pass the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote.
Jerrold E. Johnson
Bozeman
