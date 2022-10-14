Let the news come to you

Ray Zinke (Ryan’s dad), a good friend, designed our home in Whitefish. I wasn’t Ryan’s doctor, but I cared for his grandparents, great grandmother and other relatives. Ryan was a close friend of one of my sons. and called my wife, “Mom,” on occasion.

In 2014 I wrote him a long letter explaining why I couldn’t vote for him. I’d been on an ALC Hunger-justice study to Nicaragua and came away realizing the Republican party generally doesn’t appear to care about the disenfranchised. I reluctantly got shoved away. Currently many (not all) believe in “the big lie”, white supremacy, insurrection, politicizing covid science, meddling in health matters, relegating women to second class citizens by denying their personal rights, etc.

Ryan is competent, intelligent, athletic, accomplished, but his No. 1 priority is Ryan Zinke! Montana is fine so long as it serves him.

