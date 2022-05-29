I decided early on to support Monica Tranel in the Democratic Primary because Monica is committed to the principles that matter most to me; equity and justice for all Montanans including people of color. I believe strongly that Monica Tranel has the passion and commitment to these values that will be essential to standing up for them in Congress. I also believe Monica Tranel is the only candidate who can beat Ryan Zinke in November, a man who has repeatedly demonstrated his disdain for these same principles.
Our politics, both locally and nationally, has become ugly in recent years and that ugliness is too often directed at minorities be they of African descent, Hispanic, Native American or people whose gender orientation doesn't meet with the approval of right-wing extremists. It takes a strong person to stand up to that meanness, but it's what having principles is all about. Monica Tranel has spoken passionately about these issues and she has pushed back against those who want to control the reproductive decisions of women — which is why she's been endorsed by the National Organization for Women. Based on her history as a successful attorney representing working Montanans, she is the fighter we need in our corner.
It is not enough to simply have empathy for those who endure biases of any type; you must have that fire in the gut that enables you to work with energy and passion to defend them and the experience to know how to do so effectively. Monica Tranel has all of this. She will represent all Montanans fairly and without bias. She is the right pick for Democrats in June and she will be the right pick for Montanans in November.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.