Included in the congressional race for Montana’s western district are candidates Monica Tranel and Ryan Zinke. Voting your choice should come down to whose record indicates a broad commitment to public service, to the needs of our people, our State and Nation. Beyond that, decide who will better understand the law and be more principled in living up to the law and the democracy it should represent?
Zinke has chosen to criticize Tranel, formerly a legal public defender, when she was obligated by law to provide the defense of a suspected criminal, who as we all know, is innocent until proven guilty. Would he take us back to the days of the Vigilantes?
When Zinke was last elected to represent us, he vacated his office for a lucrative political appointment that soon found him, purportedly, involved in multiple ethics violations. When I served with Zinke in the Montana Legislature, interestingly I found his utterances often to be that of self-interest and personal self-aggrandizement.
Contrast these character traits when voting. Consider Monica Tranel’s strong record of public service in broad sectors of interest to Montanans. This should give you confidence that she would better represent us in DC.
Bob Hawks
Bozeman
