Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

As an indication of just how unfit Ryan Zinke is for Congress, two Montana Republican icons have come out in support of Monica Tranel for the Western Congressional seat. On Oct. 11, Marc Raciot, former governor of Montana and Bob Brown, former Montana Secretary of State and State Senator, announced their support for Tranel.

They cited Zinke’s numerous ethical lapses and investigations, his “lack of humility, prudence, integrity and faithfulness to our constitutions” and deemed Zinke a threat to our democracy. They also noted Zinke’s knee jerk defense of Trump having retained highly classified documents after leaving the White House, which violates federal laws, and his description of the FBI as agents of a police state.

Raciot and Brown went on to praise Tranel for her “integrity, hard work and reverence for our constitutional government.” For Raciot and Brown, two lifelong Republicans to come out in support of Tranel was extraordinary and speaks to the extent of their disdain and lack of trust in Zinke.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you