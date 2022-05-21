I am proud to say that the Montana chapter of the National Organization of Women (NOW) is endorsing Monica Tranel for the district 1 House of Representatives seat. Monica Tranel is an advocate for every Montanan having been raised her entire life in Montana, a place she never plans to leave. Growing up on a ranch as one of nine children in her family, she understands the issues involved in raising a large family while running a family business. She knows how to get things done.
Besides fighting for every Montanan and Montanan values, Monica Tranel will stand up for women's equality and opportunities. She will follow in the footsteps of Montana's first and only congresswoman, Jeanette Rankin, and will fight for voting rights for all Montanans. Montana NOW believes that she will lead the fight in the House of Representatives for women's rights at a time when those rights are under fire. As a small business owner and lawyer, Monica Tranel will fight for small businesses. With her ranch background she understands the agricultural challenges in Montana.
It is now our responsibility to exercise our right to vote to allow this superior candidate to fight for us here in Montana and nationally. Monica Tranel is committed to protecting indigenous women who have been missing and murdered in astonishing numbers. She plans to go to the tribes and start the conversation on how to solve this issue. She supports the Child Tax credit to alleviate poverty among children. She believes women need to be at the table in order to solve many of these issues.
Monica Tranel is a fighter! She is not just another Washington politician. A vote for Monica is a vote for Montana.
