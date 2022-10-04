The difference between the two candidates running for Congress couldn’t be starker. One, Monica Tranel, has been in Montana for all of her career and has a long record of working to protect Montana’s land and water, the right of farmers and ranchers to receive a fair price for their products and the right of privacy for women in their healthcare decisions. The other, Ryan Zinke, has a record of selling out to international big oil companies or making sweetheart deals that benefit himself financially. His campaign ads paid for with out-of-state money will paint him as a protector of our freedoms while the reality couldn’t be more opposite.
Set aside the question of whether Mr. Zinke really lives in Montana rather than at his wife’s beach estate in California. The critical factor in this election is selecting someone who is a proven Montanan who will work on behalf of the regular hard-working citizens of our state. Monica Tranel will do this. The other candidate will continue to advance the special interests of the fossil fuel industry or himself. Please join me in voting for Monica Tranel in November.
Jennifer Reed
Big Sky
