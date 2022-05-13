I am so ready to send a woman as my congressional representative to Washington. And I’d like that woman to be Monica Tranel. Why? One need only look at the disparity in gender of the U.S. House (only 28% are female) and the lopsided laws coming out of it to not want a person who will understand issues impacting those of us who are not male — issues of reproductive rights, marriage equity rights, gender rights. All are under attack by a bunch of white guys.
It doesn’t matter to me that Monica is from Montana. What does matter to me is that for the past two decades she’s been practicing law in Montana, and through her casework she’s come to understand issues facing us all: inequality in taxes, decimation of resources through extraction and climate change, unaffordability of housing, absence of child and health care.
Most likely in the general election, she’ll run against Ryan Zinke. Zinke poses as a man’s man: fly-fishing (with his reel on backwards), paddling a raft (anyone can paddle a raft; Monica can row a skull), riding a horse to work (but not riding one for work). He says he’s a businessman; Tranel as a lawyer has helped businessmen remain businessmen. Finally, he’s an ideologue, not a policy maker. I need someone in Congress who knows how to make policy that will help me as a Montanan.
I know we can’t go back to the “good old days” in Montana. But if we elect Monica, we’ll embrace a candidate reminiscent of Jeanette Rankin, one who made the good old days better. Rankin once said, “Men and women are like right and left hands; it doesn’t make sense not to use both.” Monica will do just that — use both.
