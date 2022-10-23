Let the news come to you

Do honesty and integrity exist in politics? With our U.S. House candidate Monica Tranel, I believe they do.

Monica has been transparent in her platform and policies. She has stood up in court to Northwestern Energy’s proposal to raise our utility rates and she prevailed.

Worldwide and locally, there is a transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources. Monica fully supports this transition to a new energy economy. Her opponent is a bought politician to the oil and gas industry.

