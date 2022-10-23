Do honesty and integrity exist in politics? With our U.S. House candidate Monica Tranel, I believe they do.
Monica has been transparent in her platform and policies. She has stood up in court to Northwestern Energy’s proposal to raise our utility rates and she prevailed.
Worldwide and locally, there is a transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources. Monica fully supports this transition to a new energy economy. Her opponent is a bought politician to the oil and gas industry.
Monica stands 100% for a women’s right to privacy in health care. She respects one’s individual freedom to decide on family issues.
Her opponent, Zinke, stands on his morals. However, his morals allow him to “lack candor” (lie) to congressional investigators and commit “travel fraud” as a Navy Seal. Zinke’s travel fraud continued during his time as Trump’s Interior secretary. He repeatedly misused our tax dollars for helicopter and private jet travel.
The citizens of Montana need to come together for our state’s future. Monica Tranel will help us succeed in this moment and the coming years. I will be proud to give Monica Tranel my vote.
Noah Poritz
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.