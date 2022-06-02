There are three deserving Democratic candidates running for Montana Congressional District One. I admire and thank them all. I heard Monica Tranel speak at a fundraiser in Bozeman and I was immediately impressed. And it wasn’t just because she was born in Montana, although that doesn’t hurt. It was because she reminded me of what Montana used to be.
I grew up in Hamilton and Kalispell, and have lived all over the state. I grew up in a time when we really didn’t know what party anyone was affiliated with, or if we even were. Montana has a history of crossing lines, or mountains, as it were. Often, our governor is a Democrat with a Republican Legislature. And that has, in the past, served us well.
There was a time when we discussed the weather; the welfare of our farmers and ranchers, our teachers, our bus drivers, our loggers; we lamented the cost of feed and seed; the cost of fuel and electricity. We might disagree, but we listened and we cared. There is one candidate who can speak to all of these. There is one candidate who knows these worries firsthand, one who has actually taken on NorthWestern Energy and saved Montanans real money.
There was a time when Montanans stayed out of the womb and out of the bedroom. There was a time when we chose our representatives based on what they stood for, not what some bot on Facebook/Meta told us. Monica can and will represent all of Montana. Let’s vote for someone we can all respect. Vote Monica Tranel.
