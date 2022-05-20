Recently Senator Tester and two other Senators introduced legislation to help break the monopolistic grip large corporations like Cargill have on the ag industry so Montana’s farmers and ranchers can get a fair deal in the marketplace. It’s a problem every farmer or rancher is familiar with.
This is another example why Montana needs Monica Tranel to represent us in the new Western Congressional District. Tranel grew up on a family cattle ranch, which one of her brothers still runs. Her entire career as an attorney has been representing Montana farmers and other clients against the likes of Cargill. She doesn’t need to be briefed on the problems facing the ag industry, she knows them, she’s lived them.
I’m sure her two Democratic opponents in the primary race in June are devoted to Montana and I hope we continue to see them serve our state. But they don’t match Monica’s background to be effective in D.C. on behalf of farmers and ranchers. It’s one more reason why her life and career experiences make her the best candidate to represent Montanans in DC and the only Democratic candidate who can beat Ryan Zinke in November.
Farmers and ranchers are vital to Montana’s economy, culture and politics. And they face major challenges. We need a representative in Washington who understands those challenges. For this and many other reasons, pick Monica Tranel in June as the Democratic nominee and pick her again in November as our new congresswoman.
