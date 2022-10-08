Ryan Zinke’s claim to be a conservationist is belied by his record. In his first congressional race the League of Conservation Voters and the National Parks Action Fund rated him near the bottom with votes that mattered for conservation. His behavior when he was interior secretary is no better. An example is his role in shrinking the Bears Ears Monument in Utah. It was based on flimsy data regarding mining and he both trampled and insulted the cultural and community values that Native American Tribes place on the Bears Ears territory. Zinke will run ads trying to hide his past when it comes to conservation and other issues that matter to Montanans but his record tells the truth.
His opponent, Monica Tranel has no such problem. Her record of working for Montanans on conservation and jobs, energy, health care and more is long and clear. She’s spent her career in Montana working for Montanans and conservation values. Monica lives in Montana full-time and has deep agricultural and rural roots in state. Zinke spends as much time at his wife’s estate in California as he does in Montana.
We need a true conservationist and a true Montanan in Congress. That person is Monica Tranel.
Deb Davidson
Bozeman
