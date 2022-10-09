Many say it doesn’t matter who wins the Western Congressional race, Monica Tranel vs. Ryan Zinke. The reasons are many in favor of Tranel, be it for ranchers, farmers, sportsmen, students or seniors.
The Inflation Reduction Act is something to consider in this election. It did a lot of things including requiring corporations to pay a minimum income tax or providing incentives to help with climate change. One that matters especially for senior Montanans is allowing the government to negotiate on drug prices under Medicare and to cap the amount seniors will have to pay for drugs to $2,000/year.
The Republican Party just announced that one of the first things it will do if it wins control of the House is to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act. With certainty Ryan Zinke will vote to do this if he wins, and Monica Tranel will vote against it. On this and many other issues including reproductive rights, public lands and climate. Zinke and his Republican counterparts will say they’re for Montanans but will vote against the interest of Montanans in the name of an ill-conceived conservative ideology.
Monica Tranel is the only candidate Montanans can trust to represent their interest in Congress. Vote for her in November.
Brynn Engler
Bozeman
