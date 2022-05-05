Monica Tranel is the best positioned Democratic candidate to beat Ryan Zinke in November to represent the new Western Congressional District. Born in Miles City, Monica grew up with nine siblings working on a cattle ranch and witnessed firsthand the concerns and challenges of Montana’s ranching and agricultural communities.
Monica has spent her entire professional life in Montana, starting as an attorney with the Public Service Commission during the Martz and Schweitzer administrations, continuing afterwards in private practice representing clients from all walks of life from the agricultural industry to labor unions to ordinary citizens, often helping them battle large corporations such as Cargill and Northwest Energy. In doing so, Monica both recognizes and understands the opportunities and challenges facing hard working Montanans irrespective of background or political perspective.
Monica will fight for a living wage, a strong labor force, affordable education and housing as well as more accessible heath care. She is committed to the protection of Montana’s natural land and water resources, leveling the the playing field for Montana’s farmers and ranchers against megacompanies, keeping public lands in fact public and to an expedited transition to renewable energy to ensure a healthy, safe and stable climate while at the same time providing opportunities for oil, gas and coal workers to secure livelihoods created by the inevitable and important growth of solar, geothermal, and wind power.
Perhaps most importantly, Monica Tranel, the most authentic Montanan in the Democratic Primary, has the requisite credentials and mental toughness to effectively challenge Ryan Zinke in what will be a hard-fought general election race. Understanding this, Montanans have gathered together across the political spectrum to support Monica Tranel's candidacy in the June 7 primary. If you don't want Ryan Zinke to be the next Congressman for Montana's Western Congressional District, do the same.
