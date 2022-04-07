Every election is consequential. The contest to represent Montana’s newly created western district, now well underway, is no exception.
With Ryan Zinke the likely candidate to represent the Republican Party’s vision for Montana’s future, it is important to examine the candidates in the Democratic primary race. We are writing to voice our support for Monica Tranel. She speaks with an authentic Montana voice. As one of 10 kids from a Montana ranching family, she understands the economic issues confronting Montana families. She is a strong advocate for small business and has fought to keep Montana money in the state. She understands the deep concerns Montanans have about the environment and public lands. She knows energy policy and energy issues inside out. As a former Olympic rower, she knows the importance of teamwork and just plain hard work. She has the endorsements of Dorothy Bradley, Brian Schweitzer, Linda McCulloch, and Nancy Keenan and can speak to Montanans in communities across the congressional district.
When she ran for a seat on the Public Service Commission, she got more votes than most Democrats on the ballot in the seven counties that are now part of the new congressional district. If you cringe at the thought of Montana (or America) having another Trump loyalist anywhere near the levers of power in Washington, D.C., know that voting for Monica Tranel in the upcoming June primary is one thing you can do to bring the voice of reason back to state and national politics. She’s the Democrat with the knowledge of the state and the tough-mindedness to beat Zinke in November.
