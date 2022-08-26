Let the news come to you

Montanans need to be represented in Congress by people who stand up for what Montanans want and believe in. Please use your vote this fall to insure that happens in our new Western District.

Monica Tranel is as Montanan as one can be. She grew up on a family cattle ranch outside Miles City and has stayed here to build a law practice representing working class Montanans. She’s fought for farmers and ranchers against the likes of Cargill and Northwestern Energy. Her politics are pro-working Montanans through and through.

The motivations of Ryan Zinke are much more ego-centric: he was in Congress, then briefly as Secretary of Interior, until a series of ethical issues caused him to resign early. Despite his supposed love of Montana, he’s spent as much time in Santa Barbara, California, as he has in Montana. Whitefish residents say he only shows up when he’s running for something.

