Montanans need to be represented in Congress by people who stand up for what Montanans want and believe in. Please use your vote this fall to insure that happens in our new Western District.
Monica Tranel is as Montanan as one can be. She grew up on a family cattle ranch outside Miles City and has stayed here to build a law practice representing working class Montanans. She’s fought for farmers and ranchers against the likes of Cargill and Northwestern Energy. Her politics are pro-working Montanans through and through.
The motivations of Ryan Zinke are much more ego-centric: he was in Congress, then briefly as Secretary of Interior, until a series of ethical issues caused him to resign early. Despite his supposed love of Montana, he’s spent as much time in Santa Barbara, California, as he has in Montana. Whitefish residents say he only shows up when he’s running for something.
Monica cares deeply for our Montana communities, our families and our lands. She is practical, results oriented and has no other ideology than to fight for Montanans. I encourage you to read more about Monica’s beliefs and her interest in representing Montana at www.monicatranel.com.
Laura Fedro
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.