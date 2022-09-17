The U.S. Constitution limits the federal government's powers and specifies certain fundamental rights that no government can violate. These rights include the right to freedom of speech, the right to keep and bear arms, and the right not to be "deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law," and, "the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty is a fundamental element of due process." It's the prosecution's job to prove that: the crime happened; the accused person is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
It doesn't require a lawyer to understand fundamental principles of our constitutional republic, but as a lawyer, Monica Tranel must know this better than others. She should be among the first to condemn Biden for labeling half of the country, including 54% of Montanans, as "threat to American democracy." As a candidate to the U.S. Congress, Monica Tranel is expected to honor the oath of office and protect the U.S. Constitution. She is expected to represent all Montanans, not only those who prove their loyalty to the Democratic party and its leadership. Her refusal to condemn Biden's rhetoric and campaign messages prove she is not qualified for the job she wants.
Anna Shchemelinin
Bozeman
