Monica Tranel earned my vote for our new Western Congressional seat the old fashioned way: she invited me to coffee and listened to my concerns. She is campaigning in every corner of the district, regardless of ideological or political leanings. She is working hard to meet people and earn their votes.
Tranel understands Montana, from our most rural corners, to our largest cities and our Tribal nations. Monica will be a champion for all Montanans in Congress. Her track record of fighting for working Montanans by taking on corporate monopolies shows that. Teachers, small businesses owners, veterans, health care workers, farmers, and ranchers are lining up to elect her in November. We all want someone representing all Montanans to solve problems, defend our freedoms, and tell the truth.
For conservation and public lands, the choice is clear. Her opponent supported the largest rollback of public lands protections in history, including shrinking Bears Ears National Monument over the wishes of the tribes for whom that land is sacred. In contrast, Tranel will stand up for public lands and for addressing climate change.
Tranel is a no-nonsense, commonsense Montanan who will represent us well in Congress. Let’s elect her in November.
Barb Cestero
Bozeman
