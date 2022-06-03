On May 2, 2022, Politico published a leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v, Jackson Women’s Health that would overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and eliminate the Constitutional right regarding abortion access.
Any day now the leaked SCOTUS draft of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision stands to overturn the current laws of the land. After that, we will start seeing states ban access to abortion, birth control, and women and pregnant people will be denied access to essential health care. In Montana there is already talk of a special session to ban abortion access. We’ve been fighting this fight for too long, it’s time for Congress to act.
As president of Montana NOW, I am delighted that the National Organization for Women PAC endorsed Monica Tranel for Congress. Monica is a fearless advocate for abortion access, comprehensive range of reproductive health care and was one of the first congressional candidates in the country to put an ad on television in support of reproductive rights. And Monica will lead on issues such as affordable child care, paid family and medical leave and fairness and equity in the workplace, all of which Montana women and families need to achieve economic security. She’s not afraid to take on a fight no matter how big.
Monica is the women’s human rights champion Montanans and our country needs at this pivotal moment in time. She is strongly aligned with NOW’s priority issues of reproductive healthcare and rights, economic justice and opportunity, and ending all forms of violence and discrimination against women and girls, particularly Missing and Murdered Indigenous women and girls.
I hope you will join us in supporting Monica Tranel in the Democratic Primary for House District 1 on June 7.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.