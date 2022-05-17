It’s no surprise that we’re going through unprecedented growth in Montana right now. With that growth comes a lot of challenges — but it is also what gave us a new Congressional seat and a new opportunity. We need to make sure that this seat goes to someone who has the Montana experience necessary to represent us with energy and on the ground knowledge.
Monica has spent the last 25 years in Montana advocating for our ranchers and farmers, union members, and helping to lead the renewable energy transition in rural and urban areas alike. She knows how to bring people together to get a job done.
Monica Tranel is the voice we need.
We need a fighter in Congress who will represent the state, not special interests, something Monica has done her entire career. We need someone who will represent us with dignity, like Monica has done at the highest levels of international competition as an Olympic rower with Team USA. We need someone who will show up, every day, like Monica has consistently done and continues to do. And we need someone who will work across the aisle and with Sen. Tester to deliver for Montanans.
I hope you will join me in supporting Monica Tranel in the Democratic Primary for Congress.
