There are many reasons I’m voting for Monica Tranel in the June primary for the Western Congressional District. Her ability to effectively advocate in Washington for meaningful action to combat climate change is just one.
Tranel has worked on climate issues as an attorney and as last year’s candidate for the Public Service Commission. Her in-depth knowledge of the challenges to meaningful action make her unique among the candidates vying for the Democratic nomination. Yes, it will be hard to overcome resistance from Republicans in Congress, but better to have someone representing us who actually understands the problems and the potential solutions on these climate issues.
That certainly won’t be the case if Ryan Zinke is elected to this seat, given his track record in opposition to climate solutions and his deep dependence on the oil giants for his campaign funding. Monica Tranel is the best positioned Democrat to take Zinke on and beat him in November. She has the fire and passion that appeals to voters. From her career as an attorney in Montana, she has the necessary credentials to win over voters in the ag industry as well as union members and consumers.
As an attorney, Tranel represented both energy consumers and renewable energy developers against Northwestern Energy, probably the biggest single obstacle to meaningful climate action in Montana. Other candidates might talk the talk with the help of briefing books, but Tranel has walked the walk and has proof of it in the work she’s done throughout her entire career in Montana.
So, when you vote in the June primary, pick Monica Tranel. She’s the right candidate at the right time for the Congressional seat and she’s the right person to take on and beat Ryan Zinke.
