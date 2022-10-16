The true believer in freedom is Monica Tranel. Ryan Zinke will run ads and send out mailers proclaiming his belief in freedom, yet he stands ready to strip women of their freedom over their reproductive rights. He says he honors Native Americans, but in his work to shrink the Bears Ears Monument or block Native Americans from managing the National Bison Range in Montana he ignored and trampled on the cultural values of the tribes. He's been silent on Republican actions to limit the freedom to vote by millions of non-white Americans.
Monica Tranel has shown herself to be just the opposite. She’s worked her whole career defending the freedoms of Montanans. Be it on women’s rights or the values of Native Americans or simply the right of Montanans to enjoy a free market for their ag products, Tranel understands the true meaning of freedom and understands it’s not something that applies only to certain people or certain interest groups. She won’t show favoritism to a particular political party or special interest group. She understands that if we don’t have freedom for everyone then eventually we don’t have freedom for anyone.
Tranel is who we need in Congress. Give her your vote in November.
Karen Rickert
Belgrade
