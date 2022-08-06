I’ve made the decision to support Monica Tranel for Congress. She’s committed to the principles that matter to me – equity and justice for all Montanans including people of color. Tranel has the commitment to these values that will be essential for standing up for them in Congress, unlike her opponent, Ryan Zinke, who has demonstrated his disdain for these principles.
Our politics has become so ugly and that ugliness all to often is directed at minorities be they Black, Hispanic, Native Americans or people whose gender orientation doesn’t meet with the approval of some. It takes strength to stand up to that. It’s what having principles is all about. I’ve spoken at length with Tranel and heard her speak passionately about these issues. And I know from her history as an attorney in Montana, representing working Montanans, that she is the fighter we need in D.C.
It's not enough to simply have empathy for those who have to endure biases. One also has to have the experience to know how to fight for them effectively. Monica Tranel has all of this. She will represent all Montanans fairly and without bias. She is the right pick for Montana in November.
