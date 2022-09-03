In recently released information, Ryan Zinke lied to the Interior Department about numerous legal and ethical violations he committed during his brief appointment as Secretary of the Interior under the Trump Administration. The violations included collaborating with Nevada Republicans, lobbyists, and officials to oppose the Mashatucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes’ petition to open a casino.
Further investigations finding Zinke guilty of misleading the IG about his contacts ultimately forced him to resign under a cloud of ethics violations. The IG’s report comes six months after Zinke was accused of lying about his role in unethical negotiations over a land deal in his hometown of Whitefish, including opening a brewery on his Foundation’s site. He was also found guilty of using staff to arrange meetings related to his private businesses.
Now Ryan Zinke wants to represent Montana as our second Congressional representative. Clearly, Zinke used his last position to further his own personal wealth and interests. Does anyone doubt that he would use his next for the same purposes?
Montanans deserve better than Ryan Zinke. He is an embarrassment to our state.
We deserve Monica Tranel, honest and hardworking. Please join me in supporting her in the November election.
Dorie Green
Bozeman
