For way too long we’ve lived with representatives in Congress who don’t reflect Montana values and aren’t authentic Montanans. We’ve had Zinke who seems to favor California over Montana and we have Rosendale who is a transplanted real estate developer from the east coast who is out of touch with real Montana.
We now have an opportunity to elect an authentic Montanan to represent us in the newly formed western congressional district. That person is Monica Tranel who grew up in Montana working on her family’s cattle ranch and who has spent her career as an attorney taking on large corporate interest on behalf of everyday Montanans from ranchers and farmers to workers to small business owners to consumers.
Tranel is one of three Democrats vying for the Democratic nomination in the upcoming primary elections in June. While all three have good credentials, Tranel is the only one with authenticity and who can appeal to all sectors of the Montana electorate. She grew up “middle class” (her own words) working with nine siblings on the family ranch in Miles City, where she learned about hard work. She learned it again when in college when qualifying twice for the Olympics rowing team. Her entire career has been in Montana working on behalf of working Montanans. It’s these real life experiences that make her the authentic Montanan who can take on Ryan Zinke, the disgraced secretary of the interior and oil industry sweetheart who likely will be the Republican nominee for the Congressional race.
The Democratic primary in June will offer voters a choice between three candidates, all of whom are good people who believe in Montana and democracy. But Tranel is the only one with the authentic Montana credentials and who can beat Zinke.
