I have known Monica Tranel for nearly two decades and am pleased to support her bid for Montana’s new congressional seat. Monica cares deeply about Montana and the people who live here. She has spent the last 25 years in Montana working to make life better for Montanans, while Ryan Zinke spends his time elsewhere and uses his influence to line his pockets. If he loves Montana so much, why does his wife claim Santa Barbara, California, as her primary place of residence?
Of all the pressing issues facing Montana, the climate crisis is the most dire and Monica is prepared to enact change on her first day in office. Zinke’s solution is to continue exploiting our public lands, with little regard to the long-term viability of these actions. Rather than continuing to look for quick, short-term fixes, the extreme drought we face calls for drastic, forward-looking measures. Having served as the PSC attorney and worked with clients to develop renewable energy projects, Monica is poised to unlock Montana’s potential as a leader in renewable energy, which will benefit our economy and our environment.
The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rated the western district as “competitive but likely Republican.” Democrats can’t win this district simply by getting out the vote; they must attract crossover voters, and Monica is the candidate who can do that. Growing up in rural Montana put Monica in touch with people who too often feel overlooked. She connects with people where they are, without pretension. She listens to them with an open mind and takes their concerns seriously. She is compassionate and accepting of people whose views she doesn’t share. Monica’s background, professional experience and personal qualities make her the right person to represent Montana. Join me in voting for her.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.