I’ve met Monica Tranel. I’ve seen her passion for Montana. I’ve witnessed her command of critical topics from renewable energy to monopolies by Cargill and Northwestern Energy. But what struck me most was her characterization of herself as middle class.
At first glance Tranel doesn’t seem to be middle class. She went to college and earned a law degree. She rowed in two Olympics. She’s represented farmers, ranchers, unions and consumers in courtrooms across the state. But growing up she was what some call land-poor. Her family’s assets were tied up in the land they worked. She grew up on a family cattle ranch in Montana and did the hard work that only a rancher or farmer can understand.
The clincher for me was when she talked of going off to college carrying a suitcase full of clothes that she had sewed for herself. She had to scrape and claw to make something of herself, in the way that so many Montanans do today to make something better of themselves, to raise a family and pay their bills.
Tranel has the fire and passion to stand up and fight for all Montanans. She will make a fine congresswoman for western Montana.
