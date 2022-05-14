In the race for the newly formed western Congressional district we are fortunate to have three worthy Democratic candidates in the June primary election. But Monica Tranel stands out as the most authentic Montanan with a proven record of fighting for the interest of Montanans. She also has the best chance of winning against Republican Ryan Zinke in November.
Aside from her proven work ethic, growing up on a cattle ranch in Montana, putting herself through college and qualifying twice for the Olympics, Tranel has spent her career in Montana working as an attorney on behalf of working Montanans. She has taken on the likes of Cargill Corporation on behalf of Montana farmers and Northwestern Energy on behalf of Montana rate payers and those wanting to build businesses in the renewable energy industry.
Having grown up in Montana and spending her career working in Montana, Tranel understands Montanans. She considers herself middle class and has fought for the interest of ordinary Montanans. Her experience in the Olympics gives her a worldview that will help in understanding how Montanans are impacted by issues beyond our state. She brings an in-depth understanding of the climate crisis and the importance of developing Montana’s natural resources to create jobs in the fast-growing renewable energy industry. She knows what it is like to toil in the ranching business and will bring that insight to D.C. in working for the best interest of Montana’s ag industry.
In short, Monica Tranel already has proven herself to be a dynamic representative for Montanans and their businesses. She will do the same for Montanans when in congress. I will be voting for her in the June primary and in the general election in November. I hope you will do the same.
