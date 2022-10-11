Those two numbers tell me everything about Ryan Zinke and why we should vote for Monica Tranel this fall.
$460,000 is the amount of money Conoco-Phillips paid Zinke in “consulting fees” after his embarrassing resignation as Secretary of Interior. The payments were just part of $1.2 million Zinke collected from oil and gas and mining interests after he left office, according to his own financial disclosure forms. What makes this troubling is that while at Interior, Zinke oversaw an effort to greatly expand an $8 billion Conoco-Philips oil field on Alaska’s north slope into sensitive wildlife and waterfowl habitat.
Zinke’s own reporting also showed that in the last fundraising cycle, 94% of his donations were from outside Montana. Only 6% from Montana. Who does he plan on representing if he gets to Congress?
Throughout his tattered career, Zinke has proven he’s just out for himself.
I’m voting for Monica Tranel. She has kept her Montana values, is full of integrity and wants to continue fighting for Montanans.
I say we should send Zinke back to Santa Barbara and send Monica Tranel to Congress.
Bob Ekey
Bozeman
