Monica Tranel’s having spent most of her life and career in Montana does add to her qualifications for Congress in comparison to her leading opponent who has spent much of her career in other states. To represent Montanans you have to understand Montanans, not just intellectually, but culturally and socially, which can only come from having lived a Montana life. You can’t effectively represent those working to grow Montana’s renewable energy industry unless you’ve spent time working with and fighting for Montanans working in that industry. You can’t represent Montana’s Ag industry if you haven’t lived that rural life and spent time advocating for Montana’s small ranchers and farmers. You can’t represent Montana’s middle class unless you’ve lived much of your life as a middle class Montanan.
I'm speaking as a 40-year Montana resident who has worked in the tourism and recreation industry and traveled all over our beloved state. I am aware of Montana's complex nature. So is Monica.
You can’t win against disingenuous and corrupt Ryan Zinke if you’re not able to understand, relate to and win over moderate and independent Montana voters, be they rural ranchers, urban students, women, budding entrepreneurs, seniors or just ordinary working Montanans trying hard to make ends meet. Time spent living in Montana gives one a deep understanding of and an ability to relate to all Montanans. Monica Tranel has lived and worked side-by-side with the people whose votes she is seeking. That is why I believe she is the best qualified to win in November and the best qualified to represent Montanans in Congress.
Please vote for Monica in the Democratic primary. Please vote. The future of Montana is at stake.
