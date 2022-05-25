As a progressive, I was a little leery at first about Monica Tranel and her run for U.S. Congress.
In fact in 2020, I ran a Democratic Public Service Commission primary campaign against her.
Since Monica’s announcement, I have sat down with her several times at length to learn about her background and the issues she thinks are important.
We don't agree on everything, but after several fruitful conversations, it’s difficult for me to not support a candidate that's saved Montanans over $10 million from NorthWestern Energy. She prioritizes renewable energy freedom, country of origin labeling for ranchers, operators right to repair, affordable health care, passenger rail infrastructure and expanding rural postal service. Monica is pro-choice, anti-corruption and pro-union.
Monica also has experience reading, writing and advocating for important legislation. That’s refreshing.
Unlike some Republican and Democratic congressional candidates, a majority of Monica’s fundraising dollars come from Montanans.
Democrats need a candidate who can not only small donor fundraise in Montana, but a candidate who can walk into a bar, church or rodeo and forge real relationships.
Monica was raised on a ranch in eastern Montana and has gruffness with a no BS attitude, which I have to say is appealing to many in our district. Unlike one of the Democratic primary candidates, she also realizes that Democrats aren't perfect, nor tries to portray them as such. I believe Democrats acknowledging this fact is key to winning moderate Republican votes.
Her campaign is implementing an impressive ground game. She understands the importance of knocking doors, establishing common ground, and having the “conversations that count" with constituents.
These are some of the reasons why I support Monica Tranel for Congress, and I hope you do the same. Vote Tuesday June 7!
