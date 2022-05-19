There was some good news buried in the paper recently. One of my least favorite corporations lost a court case and will no longer be getting a sweetheart deal on every huge project they build or buy.
Years ago, the Legislature passed something called “pre-approval” that benefited NorthWestern Energy. Because of this gift, the company was guaranteed a profit on power generation assets that they purchased or built. Since the company received 10% or more on the value of what they owned, Northwestern has had an incentive to build very expensive facilities like a Laurel gas plant. They have also been driven to overvalue assets like the dams and Colstrip. It is one of the reasons why Northwestern Energy customers we pay more for energy than anybody else in the Pacific Northwest.
This rare defeat for NorthWestern Energy came about because attorney Monica Tranel, a candidate for Congress, had the guts to take them to court. She also had the brains to beat their team of well-financed corporate lawyers. It’s one of the reasons Monica Tranel has earned my support for Congress.
I like people who take on powerful special interests. That’s what Tranel does. I like a candidate who fights for consumers. That’s what Monica Tranel does. What’s even better is that Tranel doesn’t just fight, she wins.
