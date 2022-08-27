Is Zinke at home, at his wife’s estate in Santa Barbara, California? Possibly he believes that simply being a Republican will assure him of victory in Montana. Possibly he’s counting on attack ads funded by out of state special interest, which are certain to hit the airwaves by late September, to carry the day for him.
In 2019 Zinke had to resign as Secretary of Interior because he was caught using his position and funds inappropriately. Is this the person you want representing you in Congress, someone who always puts himself first. Tranel is here in Montana, meeting with us, fighting for us, proving her commitment to Montanans! She is listening to us and figuring out what would be best for Montanans. Tranel will put Montana first, Zinke cares only about Zinke.
As Monica Tranel campaigns, she meets with conservative and liberal, urban and rural Montanans, well heeled and those just getting by. She’s what Montana needs in DC. She’s what we need to help pull this state and country together to find workable solutions to challenges that we all face and worry about.
Vote for a true Montanan and a committed Representative for Montana. Elect Monica Tranel in November.
