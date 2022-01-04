Letter to the editor: Trading cafe for casino wrong for Gallatin Gateway Janine Roberts Jan 4, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It has come to my attention that the Farmhouse Café will not be replaced with another restaurant but will be replaced with a casino. Even though there were many offers to take over this space and run it as a café.The café has added to our community in numerous ways. It is where we go to get a bite to eat and catch up on what our neighbors are up to and what new activities are happening in Gateway. This brings the community closer together and, at a time when there is so much upheaval in Gateway, I believe, we need a spot that gives space to meet and greet.I went to Superpumper, Inc.’s website and found it interesting that they profess to want to “make a difference in the lives of those around us,” they want to be “actively involved in supporting the communities that support our stations,” to seek opportunities “that increase access to essential services to the people living in these communities,” their “key areas of focus include health and well-being, family support, special needs, environment and prevention of violence and youth development.” I’m not sure how they see a casino promoting these issues. I see casinos taking more than they give. After researching the consequences of gambling, I find that, as with all addictions, there is a possibility of severe emotional, psychological, social, financial and potentially legal issues. This is not to say that all gamblers are addicted however, if even one family is affected in this way, I do not see the value of a casino in our community. It is a solitary activity where the only beneficiary is the owner of the casino.Please contact Superpumper, Inc. (www.gosuperpumper.com) and let them know your views. Janine RobertsGallatin Gateway Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Casino Cafe Sociology Catering Gallatin Gateway Value Community Superpumper Inc. Well-being Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Voters must push Democrats out in the next election Posted: Jan. 2, 2022 Letter to the editor: Remembering the impact of Martin Luther King Jr. Posted: Jan. 2, 2022 Eagle Mount celebrates 40 years of empowerment in the outdoors Posted: Jan. 1, 2022 Letter to the editor: Dems' cancel everything, replace with nothing policy Posted: Jan. 1, 2022 Bozeman City Commission prioritizing funding social services, housing work Posted: Dec. 31, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will Montana State's football team win the national championship? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back