Is anyone else tired? I am.
Including the murder of 8 people in Georgia spas on March 16, there have been 45 mass shootings—defined as shootings in which 4 or more people were killed or injured—in the United States. Whoops. Make that 46; since I started writing this letter on April 18, I learned of the shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that killed three and wounded two.
And that’s only the headline grabbers. Since Jan. 1, 2021, the United States has had 7,128 suicides by gun and 5,502 homicides by gun; 9,940 people have been injured in gun violence.
The Declaration of Independence states that …”Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness…” are inalienable rights. The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution states: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a Free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
To maintain a well-regulated militia—the purpose of the Second Amendment— 22,570 people in the United States have been deprived of their inalienable rights to life or to the pursuit of happiness in 2021.
So, let’s support the second amendment and the intention of our founding fathers. There are too many guns in the United States to limit them to a well-regulated militia; practically, that part of the Second Amendment must be ignored.
We are left, then, with well-regulated gun ownership. If you need a license to practice such dangerous professions as hair styling or manicuring, why don’t you need a license to own a gun? You need to pass a test to drive a car; why don’t you need one to own a gun?
“Thoughts are prayers” aren’t enough. It’s time to get serious and honor the founding documents of this country.