In response to Hank Adams letter to the Chronicle on March 10, there is no "obsession" with Donald Trump, you brought him up, he is in the past.
It is time for the country to move on and begin the task of rebuilding our country, our economy and most of all our democracy by remembering that we are all Americans and we all want to see our country succeed.
We will have different opinions on how that should be accomplished and we need to show each other the respect that we deserve. Telling people that their opinions are not valid and if that is how they feel then they should move to California or New York is the epitome of the cancel culture that so many on the right now rail against.
Take a deep breath and try talking to those you disagree with, who knows you might find that you have more in common than you thought.
