When is the killing enough to change things? There have been over 17,000 deaths caused by guns this year already. We only hear about the most horrific ones on the news while many more go unreported due to the lack of deaths!
I propose we change our thinking and the debate from gun control to gun regulation. I am a supporter of the 2nd amendment however it is time for the politicians and gun lobby to quit hiding behind it as a blanket shield. We regulate a lot in this country including cars & other safety issues. I say it is time to regulate guns also. There is no use for automatic weapons other than for killing. You can not hunt with them. Since most high profile killings are done with automatic weapons it is time to regulate them.
There are many common sense proposals around, such as a 48 hour waiting period, red flag laws and restrictions on sales at gun shows. Is it really such a hardship to wait for a weapon that is used mostly for killing individuals? We have to wait for a driver's license a no one complains. I feel it is time to start looking for common sense solutions before it is too late. It is hard to understand that politicians want to legislate a woman's right to choose but will not do anything to curb the mass killings in this country.
