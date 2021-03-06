The feeling of absolute panic is not pleasant. Your chest feels like it's about to collapse, you shake violently, and the line between reality and your fears becomes blurred. It is an all-consuming experience that takes over every one of your senses and thoughts.
I am no stranger to panic attacks and am certainly not alone. According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, as of mid-February, “One in ten Montana adults report frequent mental distress with 14 or more days of poor mental or emotional health in the past month.” Mental distress eats away at people from the inside out, often unnoticed. While there are signs for when a person is in need of help, those clues are not always enough.
The MDPHHS reports that there is an average of 240 suicides every year here in Montana. These tragic losses have shown Montanans that more needs to be done regarding mental health. The implementation of a 9-8-8 suicide prevention lifeline as House Bill 315 could introduce is a step in the right direction. While there are many wonderful services such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and National Crisis Text Line, when you are at your darkest moment, remembering to call 1-800-273-8255 or text 741741 is not that easy. Creating a simple three digit number similar to 9-1-1, a number that even children can memorize, could lead to more people getting the help they need the moment they need it.
While this session HB 315 was tabled, it is not dead. Contact the House Energy, Technology and Federal Relations Committee at leg.mt.gov, now and tell them to pass HB 315. Simple changes are still changes and should not go ignored. We cannot wait until the next legislative session when HB 315 could be saving lives now.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.