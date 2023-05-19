Since the invasion of Ukraine by the Russians on February 24, 2022, over 8,000 Ukrainian non-combatants have been killed in this war due to missile attacks, executions, etc. Over the same time period — in our peaceful land — 54,000 of our citizens have died due to gun violence. If we add 2021's 48,830, the total is 102,000. In 2022 there were 647 mass shootings; and in 2023 so far, 192 and counting. We're all familiar with scenes of officials lending their tears and prayers as condolences to those who are grieving the loss of their loved ones, losses that nothing can replace.
You may not be familiar with Hamlet’s King Claudius in the play Hamlet, who killed his brother King Hamlet, and married Gertrude, the latter's wife and mother of young Hamlet. At the end of Act III, scene 3, Hamlet comes upon his uncle Claudius while the latter is praying. Hamlet is about to kill him, but considers that killing him while he is praying will be sending him up to Heaven, so he refrains. Claudius ends the scene by saying, "My words fly up, my thoughts remain below./ Words without thoughts never to heaven go."
Considering the number of gun-related deaths and deaths from mass shootings in our peaceful country over the past three years, I would change Claudius's words and apply the new ones to those who think condolences can take the place of the murdered loved ones: "Words without actions never to heaven go." What use are prayers in cases like these without such actions as banning assault weapons and gun magazines that can hold up to 100 rounds of ammunition and fire up to 45 bullets in one minute! When are enough senseless deaths enough? Prayers in these cases mean less than nothing.
Jack Kligerman
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.