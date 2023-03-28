Former Republican Governor Marc Racicot had a must-read letter in the March 15 Chronicle. When I voted Republican it claimed to be a party of small government, personal freedom and family values. Today it’s a power-hungry bunch of autocrats who want to maintain white supremacy, subjugate women, and control what and how we read, think, educate and practice medicine. As a retired family doc, board certified in family practice and geriatrics, I think they are acting like ignorant undisciplined 8th grade boys.
I was “only” a family doc, but delivered babies for 35 years and never lost a mother. The only babies I can recall losing were three still-births before we had ultrasound to warn us of impending problems and two preemies before pediatric intensive care was available. Today, in the US, the maternal death rate has doubled in the last 30 years. In 2020 the U.S. maternal death rate was three times that of other first world nations. In 2021 there was a 38% increase in maternal mortality. Black women have a death rate 2.5 times whites.
Now Republicans in red states, hellbent on stopping abortion, contraception and sex education, are prosecuting women who miscarry or have abortions; also their caregivers. There are now states who want the death penalty for these women. Will this include doctors and midwives? Men and women who vote Republican need to think twice. Since no one can predict a pregnancy outcome with absolute certainty, then no doctor or midwife can be certain they won’t be prosecuted, even for a miscarriage. Obstetrics as a branch of medicine will no longer be a medical option for women.
Folks, if you want a baby, you may find yourselves delivering your baby at home — alone.
Jerrold E. Johnson
Bozeman
