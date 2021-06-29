Bittersweet is that taste left after laughter following inappropriate words or actions by our elected officials. The entertaining, but inappropriate, reactions by some elected officials (representing states addicted to income from petroleum), following the cessation of new drilling permits for oil and gas on public land and water, evokes such a bittersweet taste. The officials’ short term fixation on monies derived from the production and sales of such a globally fatal substance is really no better than that fixation of those who profit from the sale of opioids. That petroleum extraction-addicted states’ officials have not pursued and developed renewable energy sources is really no different from those eschewing socially contributory work while peddling drugs, illegal or otherwise.
Until elected officials and the media better inform the electorate about using less oil and gas, for a healthier and safer future, the voters will probably not abandon their fascination with petroleum and/or more immediate anxieties. Guilt is seldom encountered in elected officials, or others, who profit from oil and gas consumption, even knowing it induces more global warming. So take cautious note of that bittersweet taste after exposure to our representatives’ indication that they are grappling with the issue.