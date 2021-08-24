Letter to the editor: Those afraid of vaccines or masks can always stay home Nicole Rosenleaf Ritter Aug 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A recent article about the Bozeman School Board’s meeting at which masking was discussed ended with this quotation from Trustee Douglas Fischer: “What I heard today was ‘how are we going to heal this divide?’ … If we go forward with this mask mandate, how do we depoliticize it?”Only one side of this debate is politicizing masks: Those who are treating their refusal to take a simple, common-sense measure to stop the spread of disease as a brave stand for freedom. Worst yet, the Venn diagram between those who won’t wear masks and those who are refusing to get vaccinated is basically a perfect circle. Their “personal decisions” are prolonging the agony of this pandemic, overwhelming our medical care system, decimating our economy, and endangering children under 12 who can’t yet be vaccinated and those who can’t get the vaccine for legitimate health reasons. We have to stop allowing this small segment of the population to dictate our health and safety. A recent poll from Axios-Ipsos revealed that a strong majority of Americans — 69% — support their local school districts requiring teachers, students, and administrators to wear masks in schools. That’s almost seven out of 10 people, hardly a fringe group. The same poll showed that 64% of respondents support state and local government mandates requiring masks to be worn in all public areas.For those folks who still don’t want to wear masks or be vaccinated, I have this suggestion, taken directly from your own rhetoric over the past 18 months: Stay home. If you’re scared of masks and shots, that’s fine. But you shouldn’t get to ruin the lives and health of the rest of us with your personal irresponsibility. Nicole Rosenleaf RitterBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mandate Poll Mask Politics Medicine Immunology Local Government Health Vaccine State Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Biden played a poor hand poorly in Afghanistan Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: The Senate provides a breath of fresh air Posted: 12 a.m. Commission seeks suggestions for new U.S. House district maps Posted: 4:15 p.m. Editorial: The beginning of Bozeman's big city era Posted: Aug. 22, 2021 Letter to the editor: Bozeman Health not supporting its local nursing staff Posted: Aug. 22, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the decision to leave Afghanistan? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back