When it comes to COVID-19, many continue to advocate personal responsibility when it comes to masks and vaccines. However, a large number of our fellow Montanans continue to deny the science and act irresponsibly. In other words, they exhibit anti-social behavior.As far as science is concerned, belief is not required though the consequence may be that nature may eventually bite you. Society usually provides consequences to anti-social behavior via rules, such as "no shirt, no shoes, no service," social pressure, and, sometimes, laws. However, in this case, the Legislature and the governor have declared that this anti-social behavior should be protected from "discrimination," barring businesses and other organizations from requiring masks or proof of vaccination and hamstringing local health departments from imposing mask or quarantine requirements as they feel appropriate. So much for unfettered capitalism and small government, but yea for "freedom" and owning the libs. The result of these efforts is that it leaves those of us acting responsibly to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19 actually being discriminated against. We're on our own. Personally, I continue to not go to cafes, bars, shows, and I only do a minimal amount of local shopping. The choices of others may be a partial cause of the shortage of service workers and school teachers. Craig GullixsonBelgrade