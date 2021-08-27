Support Local Journalism


A trillion-dollars-plus for infrastructure. Three trillion-plus for social welfare programs. A $300 per month incentive for having children. Extended supplemental benefits for the unemployed while nine million jobs go unfilled. A “basic wage” for everyone, employed or not, at working taxpayers’ expense. Free universal health care, child care, education, housing.

The peril of this sort of “Democracy” isn’t new. The Greek philosopher Plutarch said it best 2000 years ago: The real destroyer of the liberties of the people is he who spreads among them bounties, donations and benefits. Wake up America!

Glen Puffer

Ennis

