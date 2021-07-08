I was recently mountain biking in the Moser area of Hyalite, and encountered some of the timber work done by the Forest Service. I ride this area frequently, and thus am familiar with the timber conditions. Namely, the area is predominantly choked with dense timber and downfall. Many of the trees are old, yet small, because they are intensely competing for finite water.
As I cruised through the area, I didn’t notice much at first, but then realized that the forest looked “cleaned up” and more open. That’s not to say there still weren’t plenty of trees. There was barely any evidence of people having worked there recently, yet the forest appeared to be more healthy — and most notably, had a less dense fuel load in the case of a fire.
Much has been said in recent letters about forest thinning resulting in drier conditions throughout the woods, because of extra solar and wind-drying effects. There’s probably merit to that. However, seldom mentioned is that in thinned forests — should fires start there — the temperatures are less intense, and they’re easier to put out. There are places in our backyard where, if a wildfire were to start, it would result in an uncontrollable loss of habitat; burning so hot as to sterilize the soil for many years to come. Finally, a more open forest provides for more grass feed for animals, easier connectivity and travel, and healthier growth for the trees that remain.
I commend the FS for their work thus far. The work they’ve done looks amazing, and is a far cry from what some in this community claimed would happen as a result of this project. I submit that many who aren’t as familiar with our backcountry wouldn’t even know forestry work was done.