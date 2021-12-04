Letter to the editor: Thinking more comprehensively about the holidays Erika Share Dec 4, 2021 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I grew up in a public education system where the interpretation of Thanksgiving was not only historically inaccurate, but harmful to Native peoples. With very little lived experience, I did not know to question the stereotypes that were fed to me that looked past the diversity of Native cultures in America. Now I know that in 1621, the pilgrims made no effort to invite the people who made their first feasts of native crop and harvested animal possible. In the end, Thanksgiving is an inaccurate and harmful telling of our nation’s history. It marks a real start to the colonization of this land — and that colonization brought marginalization to many. For the Wampanoags and most Native peoples, Thanksgiving is not a celebration, it is a National Day of Mourning. The stories from the foundation of this nation should reflect truth and historical accuracy. It’s time to engage with Native stories by Native people (and not just about Thanksgiving).Tradition can be powerful when practiced with intention. And it can be healing when acknowledging truth and progress. We, as (white) humans, will continue to make mistakes. Let’s do it together while leaning in with humility to our responsibilities. We can change the stories we fill ourselves up with, and in doing so, rebuild our collective culture and commit to collective healing. I like holidays for the nostalgia, the slowing down and togetherness. I hope you are kind to yourself and to others this Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and general-nonreligious-holiday-season. if it’s hard to be thankful in the “season of gratitude,” then it just might not be your month. Regardless, I do hope you lead with good intentions and the best assumptions of those around you. I think that would be nice. Erika ShareBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thanksgiving Ethnology Sociology Possible Slowing Culture Holiday Animal Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Government hinders prosperity to increase its power Posted: Dec. 3, 2021 Letter to the editor: Simple actions for the public good a tiny sacrifice Posted: Dec. 3, 2021 Letter to the editor: Developer shouldn't ignore the power of high water Posted: Dec. 2, 2021 Letter to the editor: Don't fly drones into your neighbor's airspace Posted: Dec. 2, 2021 Letter to the editor: Building in a floodplain dangerous, unnecessary Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you worried about the rise of the omicron variant? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back