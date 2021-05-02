As spring turns into summer the city of Bozeman once again begins its bombardment of the citizens with its water conservation messages. They hope that citizens of our city will buy into the “green” concept of water conservation. Everybody loves these kind of “green initiatives.”
But nothing could be further from the truth. Instead of a moderately sized city which is green with people growing vegetables, flowers and lawns for kids to play on. The city wants a big, brown city where there are endless subdivisions, parking lots and people.
Of course, it’s not really the city that wants this. It’s the folks flying into Bozeman on those luxury private jets that are behind this. These folks are building BZN (with the city’s help) into one more “city of the future.” A big, dirty brown city crowded with people, with dirty rivers and crowded trails. A city that makes these millionaires and billionaires even more money while you pay exorbitant water fees to grow a couple tomato plants. This, fellow citizen, is the definition of “green washing.” There is no green agenda other than the green color of money, the stuff that brings in fleets of investors in their private jets.
So the next time you see the city advertising water conservation and penalizing people who use “too much” water remember that the rich are counting on you to do your part to help them make a few more millions of dollars before they move on to the next “city of the future.”