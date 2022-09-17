Imagine you are drowning and the only person to save you is the new US Congressperson from Montana elected on Nov. 8. Who would you hope Montanans had chosen?
One candidate, Ryan Zinke, had to resign as Interior Secretary under the Trump administration (who appointed him) for ethics investigations for private land deals, private flights and favoritism to oil execs. The count at the time: 18 investigations! On Aug. 24, the BDC published a report about the latest scandal: selling out tribal interests. There’s a pattern here.
The other candidate, attorney Monica Tranel, has protected her fellow Montanans — winning a lawsuit against NorthWestern Energy, saving taxpayers $10 million. She leads on renewable energy and resilience, just as she was the engine on her two-time Olympic rowing team. Her Working Families Affordability Plan will promote affordable housing and health care, fair wages and sustainable jobs in energy and agriculture. She spent her career in Montana fighting for the Montana middle class and workers.
So who can you trust to come to your aid? It’s an easy choice: Row, row, row your vote for Monica Tranel. Just like her record, both her name and her initials stand for Montana.
Lori Rosolowsky
Bozeman
