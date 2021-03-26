The Violence Against Women Act was allowed to lapse in 2019 by the Trump administration. Now, with an amended act having been brought forth in the House on March 17, 2021, 172 Republicans voted against it. And this was less than 24 hours after a mass shooter killed seven women in Atlanta Georgia.
More women than men have been the victims of sexual assault, harassment, stalking, and murder in the USA and worldwide, often with the sanction of governments. Are we, citizens of a democracy, going to look the other way as did those who voted against the VAWA? As our own Rep. Rosendale did?
Be on the lookout for how our Sen. Daines votes when the bill moves forward to the Senate. To all Montana women: Is this not an issue which affects us all?
