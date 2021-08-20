Support Local Journalism


Sen. Daines was fully on board with Trump’s plan to overthrow the election. Right up until Jan. 6. Then, the moment the insurrection failed, Daines courageously turned against it. But not really. Watch now, he’ll repeat whatever Russian-fueled delirium that Trump demands. The Capitol terrorists were really “peaceful, loving” protesters, or maybe Antifa dressed up as Trump supporters, or maybe the FBI. Anything to sanitize sedition. But no investigations please.

Trump owns Daines. Our hometown senator can never admit that Biden is the legitimately-elected president or that Trump incited insurrection. He can never acknowledge Trump’s sickening obeisance to Vladimir Putin. Or that Trump abetted Russia’s election attacks and then pardoned the traitors who helped him. Or that he tried to extort Ukraine’s president for help in 2020 and then corrupted the DOJ in an effort to overthrow the election. Daines can’t even promise not to overthrow the next election and American democracy with it. Trump won’t let him.

Daines isn’t some QAnon fruitcake. He knows the truth. The truth just doesn’t matter — not about insurrection, Russia, or Ukraine. Indeed, from Access Hollywood to Helsinki to Jan. 6, none of it matters to Daines. Trump’s been compromised by Russians, Saudis, Emiratis. Doesn’t matter. Every day was Christmas for Russian intelligence — Flynn, Manafort, Stone, Giuliani, Kushner, Wikileaks, Russian oligarchs, Maria Butina — and on and on. Doesn’t matter. Trump and his brownshirts threatening election officials? Daines doesn’t even care now as they threaten Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, and Adam Kinzinger, even Capitol policemen. Nothing matters. Nothing counts. Nothing’s true.

Montana could’ve had Republican heroes like Cheney, Romney, and Kinzinger, for whom truth matters. But we don’t. Neither will our grandchildren when they look back at this sorry spectacle.

John Mills,

Bozeman

