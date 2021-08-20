Letter to the editor: The truth doesn't seem to matter to Sen. Steve Daines John Mills Aug 20, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sen. Daines was fully on board with Trump’s plan to overthrow the election. Right up until Jan. 6. Then, the moment the insurrection failed, Daines courageously turned against it. But not really. Watch now, he’ll repeat whatever Russian-fueled delirium that Trump demands. The Capitol terrorists were really “peaceful, loving” protesters, or maybe Antifa dressed up as Trump supporters, or maybe the FBI. Anything to sanitize sedition. But no investigations please.Trump owns Daines. Our hometown senator can never admit that Biden is the legitimately-elected president or that Trump incited insurrection. He can never acknowledge Trump’s sickening obeisance to Vladimir Putin. Or that Trump abetted Russia’s election attacks and then pardoned the traitors who helped him. Or that he tried to extort Ukraine’s president for help in 2020 and then corrupted the DOJ in an effort to overthrow the election. Daines can’t even promise not to overthrow the next election and American democracy with it. Trump won’t let him. Daines isn’t some QAnon fruitcake. He knows the truth. The truth just doesn’t matter — not about insurrection, Russia, or Ukraine. Indeed, from Access Hollywood to Helsinki to Jan. 6, none of it matters to Daines. Trump’s been compromised by Russians, Saudis, Emiratis. Doesn’t matter. Every day was Christmas for Russian intelligence — Flynn, Manafort, Stone, Giuliani, Kushner, Wikileaks, Russian oligarchs, Maria Butina — and on and on. Doesn’t matter. Trump and his brownshirts threatening election officials? Daines doesn’t even care now as they threaten Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, and Adam Kinzinger, even Capitol policemen. Nothing matters. Nothing counts. Nothing’s true.Montana could’ve had Republican heroes like Cheney, Romney, and Kinzinger, for whom truth matters. But we don’t. Neither will our grandchildren when they look back at this sorry spectacle. John Mills,Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daines Insurrection Politics Parliament Election Russia Adam Kinzinger Mitt Romney Liz Cheney Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Democrats contemptuously think we're all fools Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Montana's attorney general keeps meddling Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Climate action could save Montana's outdoor industry Posted: 12 a.m. Montana's nursing homes may mandate staff vaccinations under new federal reg Posted: Aug. 19, 2021 Letter to the editor: Where is the outrage for abandoning Afghanistan? Posted: Aug. 19, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you concerned about the surge in COVD-19 cases? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back